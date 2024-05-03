Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,436 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,436 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $98,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 96,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $507.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

