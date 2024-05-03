Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 81,771 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $100,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 4,286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,288 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 48,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Rogers by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.67. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $173.16.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.40). Rogers had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

