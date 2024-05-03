Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

