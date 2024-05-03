Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84, RTT News reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.56.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $923,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $1,848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.