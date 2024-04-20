Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CEO Sells $242,779.95 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $242,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,335,510.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Couchbase Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BASE stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,612,000 after acquiring an additional 441,704 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at $4,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Further Reading

