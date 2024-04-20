Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CEO Sells $242,779.95 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $242,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,335,510.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Couchbase Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of BASE stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BASE
Institutional Trading of Couchbase
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,612,000 after acquiring an additional 441,704 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at $4,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
About Couchbase
Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Couchbase
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.