New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $6.83 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,224 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.4 %

TEL stock opened at $140.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.65. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $147.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 21.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

