New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $3,481,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,230,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 154,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after acquiring an additional 45,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $170.54 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

