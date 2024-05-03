Stem (NYSE:STEM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25), RTT News reports. Stem had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Stem’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Stem Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. Stem has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $34,740.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $253,609.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $34,740.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $253,609.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prakesh Patel sold 23,863 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $44,623.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 130,418 shares of company stock valued at $238,045 and sold 578,097 shares valued at $1,291,013. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

