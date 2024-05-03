Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78,006 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $97,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Phraction Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 27,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,277 shares of company stock worth $35,373,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $571.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.25. The company has a market capitalization of $218.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.