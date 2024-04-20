Insider Selling: Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells $1,087,200.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,825,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equitable alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,026,200.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00.

Equitable Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EQH opened at $36.57 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 1,421.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.