Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Kenneth S. Wilson Sells 15,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

