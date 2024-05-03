SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
SKYX Platforms Price Performance
Shares of SKYX opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -2,606.91. SKYX Platforms has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.
SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 260.83% and a negative net margin of 67.61%.
About SKYX Platforms
SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.
