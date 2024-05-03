SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

SKYX Platforms Price Performance

Shares of SKYX opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -2,606.91. SKYX Platforms has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 260.83% and a negative net margin of 67.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SKYX Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 1,496.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 369,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 346,459 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 37.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 79.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 485.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 234,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 194,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 333.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

