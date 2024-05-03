Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 21,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $124,540.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 21,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $124,540.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 331,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,498 in the last 90 days. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 451,171 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 51,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 17.6 %

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $193.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.