Analyzing Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) and voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) and voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lenovo Group and voxeljet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lenovo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A voxeljet 0 0 2 0 3.00

voxeljet has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 290.63%. Given voxeljet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe voxeljet is more favorable than Lenovo Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lenovo Group N/A N/A N/A voxeljet -34.70% -51.95% -19.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lenovo Group and voxeljet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lenovo Group and voxeljet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lenovo Group N/A N/A N/A $0.09 13.43 voxeljet $29.79 million 0.20 -$11.87 million ($0.54) -1.19

Lenovo Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than voxeljet. voxeljet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lenovo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Lenovo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of voxeljet shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of voxeljet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lenovo Group beats voxeljet on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. In addition, it provides laptops, monitors, accessories, smart home and collaboration solutions, augmented and virtual reality, commercial internet of things, and smart infrastructure data center solutions. Further, the company manufactures and distributes IT products, computers, computer hardware, and peripheral equipment; and offers IT, business planning, management, supply chain, finance, administration support, procurement agency, data management, intellectual property, and investment management services. Additionally, it is involved in the retail and service business for consumer electronic products and related digital services; development, ownership, licensing, and sale of communications hardware and software; and develops software and applications. Furthermore, the company distributes smartphone, tablet, server, and storage. It operates in China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Lenovo Group Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials, proprietary chemical binding agents, and spare parts, as well as maintenance contracts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models based on designs produced using 3D computer-aided design software; and provides casting services. It serves automotive, aerospace, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets; foundries and suppliers; and universities and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH and changed its name to voxeljet AG in January 2004. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.

