Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRWD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,053.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,857.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $588,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,053.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,857.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,424,000 after buying an additional 1,137,845 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,406,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,437,000 after purchasing an additional 668,694 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,462,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,903,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

