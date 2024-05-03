Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $416.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Carlisle Companies Trading Up 2.7 %
Carlisle Companies stock opened at $395.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $415.00.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
