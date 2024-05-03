Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $416.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 2.7 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $395.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $415.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

