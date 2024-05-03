Analyzing Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trend Micro and Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.77 billion 4.06 $76.20 million $0.59 86.56 Take-Two Interactive Software $5.40 billion 4.52 -$1.12 billion ($8.58) -16.67

Analyst Ratings

Trend Micro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Take-Two Interactive Software. Take-Two Interactive Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trend Micro and Take-Two Interactive Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 0 0 0 0 N/A Take-Two Interactive Software 0 4 18 0 2.82

Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus price target of $177.61, indicating a potential upside of 24.14%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and Take-Two Interactive Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 4.55% 7.10% 3.21% Take-Two Interactive Software -26.90% 3.03% 1.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats Trend Micro on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trend Micro

(Get Free Report)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence. It also provides services packages, managed XDR, incident response, and support services. Additionally, the company serves 5G networks, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, electric utility, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names. The company also publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Tiny Tina's Wonderland. In addition, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; and PGA TOUR 2K. Further, the company offers Kerbal Space Program, OlliOlli World, and The Outer Worlds and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey; free-to-play mobile games, such as CSR Racing, Dragon City, Empires & Puzzles, FarmVille, Golf Rival, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Merge Dragons, Merge Magic, Monster Legends, Toon Blast, Top Eleven, Toy Blast, Two Dots, Words With Friends, and Zynga Poker; and a volume of mobile titles, including Fill the Fridge!, Parking Jam 3D, Pressure Washing Run, and Pull the Pin. Its products are designed for console gaming systems; personal computers; and mobiles comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.