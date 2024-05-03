General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives $54.38 Average PT from Brokerages

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.65.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $44.67 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,280,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 454.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,961,000 after buying an additional 4,275,293 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after buying an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,412 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

