Analysts Set Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Target Price at $17.81

Posted by on May 3rd, 2024

Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paymentus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,343,000 after buying an additional 29,882 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,418,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus in the third quarter worth $11,806,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus in the third quarter worth $8,026,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 53,916.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paymentus Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PAY opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. Paymentus has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.38 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paymentus will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

