Analysts Set Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Target Price at $17.81

Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paymentus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,343,000 after buying an additional 29,882 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,418,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus in the third quarter worth $11,806,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus in the third quarter worth $8,026,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 53,916.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAY opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. Paymentus has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.38 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paymentus will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

