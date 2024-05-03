Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives C$21.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.64.

Several research analysts have commented on SIS shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of SIS opened at C$16.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$12.21 and a 12-month high of C$17.70.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$216.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.78 million. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.7945271 earnings per share for the current year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.23%.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

