First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,614,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 787,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,702,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,412,000 after buying an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.29. 531,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.54. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.48%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

