AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. AtriCure updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.74)-($0.82) EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to -0.820–0.740 EPS.

AtriCure Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 140,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,308. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $59.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $60,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,116 shares of company stock valued at $468,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

