Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Given “Hold” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Society Pass in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Society Pass

Society Pass Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Society Pass

SOPA opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Society Pass has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOPA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Society Pass by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 126,317 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Society Pass by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 126,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Society Pass by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Society Pass by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Society Pass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.