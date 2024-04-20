Barclays Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $255.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.00.

Shares of SBAC opened at $196.06 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $264.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.29 and its 200-day moving average is $222.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.03%.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

