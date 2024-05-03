Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

CTSH has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

CTSH opened at $66.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.47. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 198,317 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,251 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,244 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

