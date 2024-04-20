Skillsoft’s (SKIL) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Skillsoft Stock Down 2.4 %

SKIL stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Skillsoft has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,797,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Skillsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

