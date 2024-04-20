Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

