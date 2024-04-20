U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.53. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The energy company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 100.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
Featured Stories
