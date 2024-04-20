OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.86.

OptimizeRx Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $169.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

