Reviewing TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) 1.99% 11.74% 4.81% Scienjoy -1.48% -0.73% -0.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 0 8 6 0 2.43 Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TELUS International (Cda) and Scienjoy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 77.12%. Scienjoy has a consensus target price of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,798.20%. Given Scienjoy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Scienjoy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $2.71 billion 0.31 $54.00 million $0.15 52.07 Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.11 $28.03 million ($0.10) -8.35

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Scienjoy. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Scienjoy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection. It also offers IT lifecycle services comprising cloud platform solutions, managed IT services, application development and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consists of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; back office and automation solutions, such as robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and trust, safety, and security services, including content moderation and social media community management, and fraud prevention and detection. In addition, the company provides AI data solutions comprising data collection and creation, data annotation, data validation and relevance, and linguistic annotation for video, audio, text, image, and geographical data, as well as 3D sensor fusion. It serves technology and gaming, communications and media, ecommerce, financial services and financial technology, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and automotive industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

About Scienjoy

(Get Free Report)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.