Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Cut to Hold at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

DARE has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Dawson James lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

NASDAQ DARE opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 234,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

