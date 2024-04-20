Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells 170,703 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $27,326,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 679,946,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,845,890,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94.

On Monday, April 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $27,353,448.72.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85.

On Monday, April 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $30,574,804.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total transaction of $30,614,634.70.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total transaction of $30,819,478.30.

On Monday, April 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $30,800,511.30.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $30,701,882.90.

On Monday, March 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $30,533,076.60.

On Friday, March 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $29,971,593.12.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $162.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.5% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

