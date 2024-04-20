Analysts Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Price Target at GBX 1,209

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,207.50 ($15.03).

DNLM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($17.55) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 974 ($12.12) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,334.25, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,106.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,077.17. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 963.50 ($11.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.63).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a GBX 51 ($0.63) dividend. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,890.41%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

