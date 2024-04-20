California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives $63.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.43.

A number of research firms have commented on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on California Resources from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on California Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get California Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

California Resources Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,970 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,472,000 after purchasing an additional 821,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in California Resources by 31.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in California Resources by 54.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 791,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 292.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,161,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. California Resources has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.69.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.47 million. California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Resources will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. California Resources’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.