Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,394 ($42.25).

EXPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.82) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,020 ($50.04) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($42.57), for a total value of £79,275.60 ($98,687.41). 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 3,198 ($39.81) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,593.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,377.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,110.14. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,366 ($29.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,530 ($43.94).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,943.82%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

