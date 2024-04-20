AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AEON Biopharma in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AEON Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AEON Biopharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get AEON Biopharma alerts:

AEON Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEON opened at $4.66 on Thursday. AEON Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77.

Institutional Trading of AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma ( NASDAQ:AEON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AEON Biopharma by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AEON Biopharma by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $19,827,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEON Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.