Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 16%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) shares fell 16% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.10 and last traded at C$10.62. 1,636,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,431,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
View Our Latest Research Report on Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 5.6 %
Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.10). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 137.28% and a net margin of 151.71%. The business had revenue of C$72.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
