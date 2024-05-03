United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Up 7.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.3% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $253.02 and last traded at $251.42. 277,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 438,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.33.

The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,130.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,190 shares of company stock worth $32,643,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

