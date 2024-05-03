Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 1%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $159.29 and last traded at $159.72. 1,465,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,367,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.35.

Get Chevron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $298.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after buying an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after buying an additional 569,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.