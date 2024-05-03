Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Trading Down 6.5%

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $113.54 and last traded at $114.79. 732,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,147,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,933,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 338.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,941 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

