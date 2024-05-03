Cannell & Co. Sells 13,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of CommScope worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CommScope by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

In related news, Director L William Krause purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $91,107.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 227,873 shares in the company, valued at $362,318.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.

CommScope Trading Up 21.0 %

Shares of COMM stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). CommScope had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Articles

