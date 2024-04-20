Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut Colliers International Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.50.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.40. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

