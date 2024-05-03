Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Price Target to C$32.00

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

BBU.UN opened at C$25.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$16.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.83%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

