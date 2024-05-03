Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DFY has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Definity Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.70.

Definity Financial stock opened at C$46.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.35. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$47.50.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.7913715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

