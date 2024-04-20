StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
BIOL opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 555.22% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter.
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
