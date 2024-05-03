Cannell & Co. Sells 200 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cannell & Co. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,141 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,887 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $133,584,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $63,971,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,534,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,841,000 after purchasing an additional 702,342 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $65.33 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 181.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

