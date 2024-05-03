Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,849 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $110,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $229.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

