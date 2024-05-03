GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Trading Down 5.8%

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.54 and last traded at $34.30. 6,185,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 11,929,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $153,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $926,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 519.0% in the first quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

