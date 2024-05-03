Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,850,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after acquiring an additional 396,275 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Altice USA by 18.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,272,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 823,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,767,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,528,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 643,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,877,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 162,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $935.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. Altice USA has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

