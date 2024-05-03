Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 70.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 70.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 354,904 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 147,058 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.8% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 243,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

